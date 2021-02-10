Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Ohio man arrested at Wildwood motel with stolen Terminix truck

Meta Minton

Thomas Scott Maxfield

An Ohio man was arrested at a Wildwood motel with a stolen Terminix truck.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday went to the Days Inn on State Road 44 and spotted the white 2011 Ford F-350 truck backed into a parking space in front of Room 163. The truck had the pest control company’s logo prominently displayed on it. A check revealed the vehicle had been stolen in Georgia.

Thomas Scott Maxfield, 52, of Hillsboro, Ohio was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and holds were placed on him by Ohio and Georgia, preventing his release.

