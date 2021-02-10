Sandra Simmons

Sandra ( Sandy) Simmons (77) passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2021 in Summerfield, FL after a long journey with Alzheimers.

She was a faithful servant of the Lord and used her God given talent in lovingly caring for her family. As a teacher for 35 years she touched many lives and inspired many minds. She loved music and it carried her through until the end. She is now singing with her Savior!

Sandra is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Simmons; her daughter and son in law Heather and Jason Leusink and their daughters Paige and Tenley; her son Matthew (Stephanie) Simmons and their three children.