Wednesday, February 10, 2021
81.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Sandra Simmons

Staff Report

Sandra Simmons

Sandra ( Sandy) Simmons (77) passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2021 in Summerfield, FL after a long journey with Alzheimers.

She was a faithful servant of the Lord and used her God given talent in lovingly caring for her family. As a teacher for 35 years she touched many lives and inspired many minds. She loved music and it carried her through until the end. She is now singing with her Savior!

Sandra is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Simmons; her daughter and son in law Heather and Jason Leusink and their daughters Paige and Tenley; her son Matthew (Stephanie) Simmons and their three children.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Linda Lou Hale

Linda Hale worked as a home health aide in Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties.
Read more
Obituaries

Annette W. Wright

Annette Wright worked as an office manager in the insurance industry.
Read more
Obituaries

Kay Maudine Day

Maudine Day's hobbies included cross stitch and crosswords.  She took up golf where she made a hole-in-one (much to the chagrin of husband). 
Read more
Obituaries

Stewart A. Whitney

Stewart Whitney worked at Eastman Kodiak for 26 years, while farming on the side.
Read more
Obituaries

Eileen A. Collins

Eileen Collins loved gambling, enjoyed playing cards and Mexican train with her friends, going out to lunch with the girls, doing word searches, watching game shows, and spoiling her dog Cricket.
Read more
Obituaries

Winnifred M. Carpenter

Winnifred Carpenter enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

George Ackerly

George Acklerly's sharp intellect during holiday trivial pursuit games and his competitive nature at the various family pinochle and poker tables are legendary.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,638FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.8 ° F
84 °
80 °
44 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment