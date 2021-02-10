Summerfield man behind bars after violent battle with juvenile victim

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with a scraped-up juvenile victim.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on S.E. 145th Place and when they arrived, they spoke with 42-year-old Jason Lee Mock and told the victim to wait in his room. A woman who called deputies for help said she heard the victim say, “I love you” to Mock, who replied, “Get the F away from me,” a sheriff’s office states.

The victim told deputies that he left his room to get a glass of water and saw Mock. He said he asked Mock if he wanted a hug before going to bed and he told the juvenile to get away from him. He said when he turned to leave Mock pushed him into a water cooler, the report says.

The victim said when he got up, Mock grabbed him by his neck and pushed him into the stove in the kitchen. A deputy asked the victim where he hit the stove and he showed him the left side of his torso that had redness and a scrape mark on it, the report says.

After being read his rights, Mock claimed the victim “bowed up at him” and he pushed him away to defend himself. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on $2,500 bond and is due in court March 3 at 8 a.m., jail records show.