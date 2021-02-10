Villager loses vaccine appointment due to disconnected call

To the Editor:

Was called for appointment for first COVID-19 vaccine and was answering the questions about ready to get appointment and all of sudden the connection still on the line, but no response at other end. So, I lost my appointment tried to call back of course you can’t recall the number. Not fair. I didn’t cause the problem, so it’s wrong they punish me by not calling me back and not getting a appointment made. Very upset. I think they need better communication.

Charlotte Dailey

Village of Duval