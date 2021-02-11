Thursday, February 11, 2021
3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida zips past 1.8 million cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.8 million cases of the fast-spreading virus on Thursday.

Two of the latest local fatalities lived in Lake County and the other one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 1,381 COVID-related deaths across the tri-county area, the 28,871 in Florida and the 474,554 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,806,805 cases – an increase of 8,525 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,774,013 are residents. A total of 79,072 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,242 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 75,454 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 28 for a total of 3,852;
  • Leesburg up 20 for a total of 3,638;
  • Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,367;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,630;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 900;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,094;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 626; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 435.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 56,569 – increase of 286
  • Deaths: 1,381
  • Hospitalizations: 3,318

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,522 – increase of 46
  • Deaths: 215
  • Hospitalizations: 495
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,514), Wildwood (900), Bushnell (825), Coleman (818) and Oxford (435).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,099 – increase of 110
  • Deaths: 494
  • Hospitalizations: 1,211
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,024), Leesburg (3,638), Eustis (2,056), Mount Dora (1,779) and Tavares (1,703). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,948 – increase of 130
  • Deaths: 672
  • Hospitalizations: 1,612
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,164), Summerfield (1,630), Dunnellon (1,182), Belleview (1,094) and Silver Springs (504). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

