3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida zips past 1.8 million cases of virus

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.8 million cases of the fast-spreading virus on Thursday.

Two of the latest local fatalities lived in Lake County and the other one was a resident of Marion County. They are among the 1,381 COVID-related deaths across the tri-county area, the 28,871 in Florida and the 474,554 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,806,805 cases – an increase of 8,525 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,774,013 are residents. A total of 79,072 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,242 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 75,454 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 28 for a total of 3,852;

Leesburg up 20 for a total of 3,638;

Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,367;

Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,630;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 900;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,094;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 626; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 435.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 56,569 – increase of 286

Deaths: 1,381

Hospitalizations: 3,318

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,522 – increase of 46

Deaths: 215

Hospitalizations: 495

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,514), Wildwood (900), Bushnell (825), Coleman (818) and Oxford (435).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 23,099 – increase of 110

Deaths: 494

Hospitalizations: 1,211

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,024), Leesburg (3,638), Eustis (2,056), Mount Dora (1,779) and Tavares (1,703). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY