CDD 7 chairman ticketed after bicycle crash involving golf cart

The chairman of Community Development District 7 is still sore from a December bicycle accident in which he crashed into a golf cart.

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti had the chance to publicly air his frustration Thursday morning during an exchange with District Commander Robert Siemer of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Siemer was at the meeting at Savannah Center to update the CDD 7 board on quarterly law enforcement statistics.

Vicenti used the occasion to discuss his recent bicycle crash which left him with whiplash, numerous stitches and other injuries. The avid cyclist who logs up to 8,000 miles per year, said he had been riding at about 16 miles per hour when a golf cart suddenly stopped in front of him when the driver took a phone call. Vicenti’s bicycle crashed into the rear of the golf cart.

Vicenti was complimentary of the deputy who worked the crash and the EMS personnel who arrived on the scene.

However, he was stunned that he was issued a $166 ticket as a result of the crash.

“I was the only one who was hurt,” Vicenti said.

Siemer explained how the accident investigation process works.

“If we work a crash we have to find who is at fault and issue a citation,” said Siemer, who has won praise from the bicycle clubs in The Villages thanks to his ongoing safety efforts on their behalf.

Vicenti said he went ahead and paid the fine, but wasn’t happy about it.

“It’s like throwing salt on the wound,” he said.