Charley is an eight-year-old female Malshipoo who loves living at The Lofts at Brownwood with Judy Baker.

Charley is part Maltese, ShihTzu and Poodle. Her mother was a Shihtzu and her father was a Maltipoo.

“Unexpected losses of our loved ones can affect one’s health, cause extreme depression and anxiety. Charley’s love has given us so much joy. She has helped us in so many ways deal with our loss,” Baker said.

