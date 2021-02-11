Convicted sex offender with address in The Villages jailed without bond

A convicted sex offender with an address in The Villages has been jailed without bond on registration charges.

David Michael Schell, 37, was arrested Wednesday at Lucky U Cycles on U.S. 301 in Wildwood on a Sumter County warrant charging him with six counts of failure to provide accurate registration information.

In late January, Schell registered an address at 1132 Del Toro Drive in the Village of Del Mar, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The property tax bill for the home is mailed to a residence in Silver Spring, Md.

This past November, Schell had registered an address at 2020 Cristo Road in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Schell was convicted in 2005 in Lorain County, Ohio of attempted gross sexual imposition.