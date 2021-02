To the Editor:

With reference to the Letter to the Editor from Haley Waddell, please read the following about N95 masks……https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/06/11/fact-check-n-95-filters-not-too-large-stop-covid-19-particles/5343537002/.

That is, unless you have a PhD in Molecular Biology … then you can give your unsupported opinion.

And you not wearing a mask does effect the lives of many people with your selfish attitude.

Mary Fines

Charlotte, N.C.