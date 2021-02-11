Summerfield man once tasered at Wawa and man friend jailed after weapon found in vehicle

Two Summerfield men – one of whom was tasered at a local minimart in November – were jailed Monday on a litany of charges after an Ocklawaha woman reported a burglary at a residence she was watching over.

The woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she saw a blue Ford F-150 with a white tailgate parked at the residence. She claimed a man later identified as 42-year-old Edwin Claudio Massa went into the residence and came back out holding speakers and other electronic equipment. She also said that no one should be at the home, a sheriff’s office report states.

The crew of sheriff’s helicopter Air-1 located the pickup truck and deputies stopped the vehicle in the 12500 block of S.E. 100th Avenue in Belleview. Deputies made contact with the driver, 55-year-old David William Farr, and Claudio Massa, who was the front-seat passenger. They detained both men and determined that Farr was wanted on a Marion County felony warrant as a habitual traffic offender for driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, the report says.

Farr was placed under arrest and deputies searched his vehicle before having it towed. They located at box containing 13 rounds of 9mm Luger full metal jacket ammunition in the driver’s side door panel, a black .22-caliber Smith & Wesson firearm in-between the driver’s seat and the center console with a full magazine of ammunition and three full magazines inside the console. Deputies noted in the report that the weapon was “easily accessible” to Farr.

Deputies also found a box containing about 30 rounds of .22-caliber Long Rifle Rimfire ammunition sitting on the dashboard in front of Claudio Massa’s seat and “easily accessible” by reach. After being read his rights, Claudio Massa said he didn’t know the ammunition was on the dashboard.

Deputies conducted a criminal background check on both men and determined that Farr had been convicted of possession of amphetamine in November 2007. They also found multiple sanctions and dispositions against his driver’s license. The criminal background check also showed that Claudio Massa had been convicted in February 2005 as a habitual traffic offender for driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled.

Farr told deputies he had been cleaning out his pickup on Sunday when he located the box of 9mm ammunition underneath the driver’s seat and placed it in the driver’s side door panel. He also said the firearm belonged to his wife and he didn’t know it was inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Both Farr and Claudio Massa were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. A detention deputy reported finding three “bundles” of aluminum foil inside Claudio Massa’s wallet that contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, the report says.

Farr, who lives at 4605 S.E. 137th Place in Summerfield, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (second or subsequent offense), two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm and warrants for driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held on $25,000 bond and is due in court March 16 at 9 a.m.

Claudio Massa, who lives at 14080 54th Court in Summerfield, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine. He was being held on $7,000 bond and also is due in court March 16 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Claudio Massa also was arrested in November after a clerk at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 called the Wildwood Police Department and said she suspected he and a woman were using drugs in a restroom at the store. Officers found the pair in a gray 2009 Nissan and Claudio Massa provided false information about his identity. He “bolted” from officers and began running away. Officers gave Massa multiple warnings that he would be tasered, but he did not stop. An officer fired an X26 Taser at Massa, with prongs hitting him in the middle of his back and right hamstring. Massa was found to be in possession of .77 grams of marijuana, a police report states.