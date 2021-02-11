Village of Pennecamp woman jailed after drinking Sake at Sakura Sushi & Grill

A Village of Pennecamp woman was arrested after drinking Sake at Sakura Sushi & Grill at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Lori Denise Will, 34, of 1731 Pennecamp Drive, was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disorderly intoxication by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. She was “incoherent” and “highly intoxicated,” according to an arrest report.

Deputies spoke with a “gentleman” who said Will was not drunk when they first met, but while at Sakura she drank “Sake.” While at the restaurant, the gentleman offered Will a ride home “due to her not having a vehicle and in her intoxicated state,” the report said.

At some point, Will wandered away from the restaurant and to the nearby Publix. A store manager told deputies Will was wandering around eating “miscellaneous fruits” off the shelves. The Dayton, Ohio native left her purse at the end of an aisle and her phone on the end of another aisle. She then went to a bench outside the store and passed out, the report said. When she woke up, she walked into a pillar outside the store and at some point fell and scraped her right knee.

A deputy was given Will’s phone and used it to call her mother, who replied, “I’m on my way.” Will was instructed to remain seated at a table until her mother arrived. However, Will became belligerent, raised her voice and customers began avoiding the store’s entrance.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.