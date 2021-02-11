Villager can’t get through to reschedule vaccination

To the Editor:

I understand that there are thousands of people waiting for the vaccine and I need to be patient. I was one of the first to sign up for the vaccine with Global Medical Response, and they ran out.

I was contacted last week to schedule an appointment because they received more.

Unfortunately, I was out of state and unable to participate in any of the dates and times they offered.

There is no way to contact them or explain or even sign up for the vaccine on a day when I return. My fear is that I have lost my place and I have to start all over again. There is no number or address that I can call.

Fearful I have missed my opportunity.

Deb Weber

Village of Sanibel