CDD 2 supervisor pleased with effort to brighten up tunnels

Community Development District 2 supervisors are pleased with an effort to brighten up tunnels.

Numerous tunnels on the multi-modal paths are being pressure washed and painted to improve visibility.

“At first I thought it was a hair brained idea,” Supervisor Bart Zoellner admitted at Friday’s board meting. “But, it’s amazing what it’s done for visibility.”

CDD 2 Chairman Bill Schikora agreed.

“I have had a lot of compliments from residents,” Schikora said.

Last year, a tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard behind Laurel Manor Recreation Center was pressure washed and white washed as a test case. It received rave reviews.

The test case was initiated thanks to Community Development District 6 Supervisor Tom Griffith, who raised the issue of dark tunnels as a safety concern. He described an incident in which he had a near-miss with a pedestrian in a tunnel. During informal conversations with residents of The Villages, Griffith found that many others had similar stories.