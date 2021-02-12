Lady Lake town manager candidate withdraws from consideration

A candidate for Lady Lake town manager has withdrawn from consideration after a disagreement with his potential new employer over his commute, need for flexible scheduling and a desire to bring his dog to work.

Earlier this month, the Lady Lake Commission unanimously voted to offer a $120,000 annual salary to Matthew Campbell, town manager in Kenneth City, a town with a population of 5,000.

However, Campbell’s counteroffer, which came with some unusual terms, infuriated Mayor Ruth Kussard. Despite the mayor’s objections, commissioners instructed Town Attorney Derek Schroth to counter Campbell’s counteroffer.

Apparently, the gap was too wide.

“We started off on the right foot with the negotiations, but after Thursday’s meeting we are now mired in ‘the weeds’ on topics that could very easily have been previously set, or negotiated between your attorney and me. The response I received from Council, as supplemented by that of the local media, gives me great pause about being welcome within the Town of Lady Lake,” Campbell wrote in a letter sent Friday to Schroth, the mayor and the other commissioners.

“Further, I cannot agree to a number of the provisions you have outlined in your non-negotiable offer. They are simply not typical of what would be included in a professional city manager’s contract. Consequently, I am withdrawing as a candidate,” he said.

Campbell also offered the commission his recommendation as to whom they should should choose for the town manager job. He recommended they elevate interim manager Thad Carroll.

“I was very impressed with his personality, character and drive. He would undoubtedly serve you well,” he said.