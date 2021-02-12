Friday, February 12, 2021
Robert J. Kruszewski

Robert J. (Bob) Kruszewski (nee Sapp), age 71, died after a short illness with prostate and lung cancer on January 28, 2021 in the care on Cornerstone Hospice at Casa Bella in The Villages, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dr. Mary Kruszewski. He is also survived by 2 daughters from his first marriage and 7 grandchildren which includes a set of triplets; his sister-in-law; a niece and a nephew along with Mary’s family. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard and his sister, Karen.

Bob was born on April 30, 1949 in Oak Park, IL to Wallace and Patricia (Foltz) Sapp.

He served in the Navy during the Vietnam war on the USS Princeton as a signalman. After his military service, he began a career as a lithographer in Chicago. He worked at his trade for the same company for over 20 years. He also taught graphics arts at the Chicago Graphic Arts Institute. Subsequent to that, he owned and operated a print finishing company in DuBois, PA. While living in State College, PA, he worked in a customer service booth at Beaver Stadium during Penn State football games.

His community activities included serving on the Board of Education in Cook County, IL and serving on homeowner’s associations in DuBois and State College, PA. He was a member of the DuBois Kiwanis and served a term as president.

He was proud of his military service and was able to continue to serve veterans as a volunteer in the Public Information Center at Florida National Cemetery where he assisted people visiting their loved ones.

Bob and Mary moved to The Villages in 2015. He enjoyed playing golf on both the championship and executive courses. His Tuesday golf group was very special to him. He also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles on the computer, trivia nights, and Sudoku puzzles. He put many, many miles on his golf cart doing routine daily activities.

He will be remembered as being a loving husband and a good friend who was always willing to help in any way he could.

A funeral Mass will be held on March 3, 2021 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church followed by a committal service with military honors at Florida National Cemetery.  Masks are required at the church and social distancing will be maintained.  The funeral Mass will be lived streamed.

Memorial donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice or Disabled American Veterans.  A celebration of life will be planned for later this Spring.

