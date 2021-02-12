Roger Galanter, age 81 of The Villages, Florida was born on February 4,1940 in Minneapolis, MN to the parents of Samuel and Sylvia Galanter. He passed away on February 4, 2021 after a long illness.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in business and psychology and was a strong believer in continued education. A true patriot as he served in the Air Force. The first person to bring bagels to Memphis, TN when no one knew what a bagel was. He was recognized in Southern Living Magazine for his famous bagels. He had a successful life in business and hospitality. Roger will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, wit, welcoming smile, humor, kind heart, being the life of the party, the Mayor of Two Foot at Old Hickory Lane, TN and always saying “I am 99% right all the time”. He was a wonderful partner, amazing dad, loving grandfather, and caring best friend.

He leaves behind his better half Debbie, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Jake, Cierra and Amber, and best friend Jonathon and wife Shannon, and kids Addison and Chloe. There will be a celebration of life for Roger at a later date.