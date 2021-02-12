Suspicious Wildwood man arrested in alleged attack over ‘girl time’ 

A suspicious Wildwood man was arrested in an alleged attack over “girl time.”

Alex Michael Barrett, 21, is facing charges of battery and false imprisonment following his arrest Thursday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Barrett grew suspicious when a woman with whom he resides and her friend where in a bedroom having a private discussion they described as “girl time,” according to an arrest report.

Barrett “freaked out” and began yelling, “She’s keeping secrets!”

He began physically restraining the woman “very aggressively.” When the other woman went outside to call 911, she could hear her friend yelling, “Get off of me!” at Barrett.

The woman told deputies “this happens often” and he “usually physically abuses her if there is no one else there.”

After he was taken into custody and put into a patrol car, Barrett began banging his head, resulting in a minor injury to his head. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2019, Barrett was arrested after a woman described a pattern of abuse which included being locked in a room, not being allowed to eat and being cut off from family and friends. He was placed on probation and completed a batterer’s program.