Another boring day without a vaccine

To the Editor:

My daily routine has been the same for way too long! Have first cup of coffee, let dog out, turn on the TV, and try to find a place to give me a COVID shot. Gov. DeSantis touted The Villages as the largest senior community in the country. I thought that would carry some weight for the vials needed here. Low and behold, a senior community in Orange County – 30,000 residents, received enough for 87 percent of the residents.

Here is where I have my second cup of coffee, and pray I don’t have to go to the store. It is recommended we now wear two masks. It’s all I can do using just one. Starting to wonder, what has been a great life, why I am now living my life in fear of dying.

Have third cup of coffee, and start programming the TV for the shows I want to watch in the evening, past my bedtime. That is not an easy task. Apparently The Daily Sun never got the memo from Dr. Fauci that we are in a pandemic! That means more of us are watching hours more than ever. So I pull out my TV schedule that our well meaning paper printed April. I need this because I can’t remember squat (I’m old, feeble, and wear a drool bib). The channel numbers for my Direct TV are written in for easier setup. Maybe if The Daily Sun took some of the monies earned from all the car ads, real estate ads, etc. I bet it would pay for the ink and paper for a TV guide, when it is most needed.

Have a glass of wine, watch more TV and go to bed so I can start over tomorrow.

God Bless and try to stay healthy!

Cheryl Seyfert

Village of Santo Domingo