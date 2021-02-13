Donald Trump is the one who needs to get over it

To the Editor:

Mr. Renegar wrote “We should all get over it” referring I guess to the actions of Donald Trump before and after Jan. 61, when he convinced thousands of his crazy supporters to storm the Capitol, threatened to hang VP Pence, shoot the Speaker of the House and attempt to over throw the votes of 8 million plus citizens who voted in November.

Mr. Renegar, should the 27.3 million Americans that have contracted COVID-19 just get over it. Should the 474,000 families and friends of COVID victims who have died should they just get over it. How about the 27.3 million unemployed Americans should they just get over it. Maybe the Senators, Congressmen, staff, journalists in the Capitol who had to evacuate because an unruly mob motivated by Trump’s comments about a rigged, crooked, stolen election should they just forget about how they felt on Jan. 6. I doubt it

The person who needs to get over it is Donald Trump. He’s a loser, losing two popular vote elections gaining the office as a result of the electoral college. His constant complaints and those of his supporters presented zero evidence, while state and Federal officials called the 2020 electoral the safest and most accurate election we have ever had.

No Mr. Renegar, it is you and Donald Trump who need to get over it. You lost.

Ray Dube

Village of Woodbury