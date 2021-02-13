Huckleberry Finn traveled a hard road before finding a home

Julie Balassa is well known in The Villages for her work interpreting for the deaf community. What is lesser known about her is her effort to provide a home for a lost and lonely dog.

She spotted Huckleberry Finn being paraded along her street one bleak afternoon.

“Anyone want a dog?”

Someone had adopted him from the local shelter, but after a week found he was too much trouble so decided to return him. This was some friend’s last ditch effort to find the poor stray a home.

Balassa already had three dogs and eight cats. But she couldn’t resist.

Huck was not in good emotional health.

“When I took him to the dog park, instead of playing with the other dogs, he tried to follow every person in the hope that someone would take him home. ‘I’m taking you home, Huck,’ I kept telling him, but he didn’t understand,” she said.

The dog got into a lot of trouble at home.

“He opened the microwave and removed the glass tray, which we found smashed on the floor. He learned how to dispense water and ice from the refrigerator. He figured out how to work the toaster. One day I came home to find the floor bright red. I thought he was bleeding to death but he had just gotten into the tin of paprika we kept in the pantry. Another day I found him with his black and white snout a shade of light golden blonde. He had found my hair dye,” she said.

Keeping him crated for several hours a day was not a palatable option.

After a lot of time, effort and love, Huck became part of the family.

“Huck is my self-appointed therapy dog, laying his big head on my chest when he senses that I’m anxious or worried. When I’m sick, he’s my self-appointed nurse, staying close, giving the occasional nudge and lick, keeping one eye on me even when I think he’s sleeping. When strangers visit, he places his big body between the visitor and me. At 110 pounds, he doesn’t have to act threatening to be intimidating,” she said.

