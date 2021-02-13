Saturday, February 13, 2021
77.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Huckleberry Finn traveled a hard road before finding a home

Staff Report

Julie Balassa is well known in The Villages for her work interpreting for the deaf community. What is lesser known about her is her effort to provide a home for a lost and lonely dog.

She spotted Huckleberry Finn being paraded along her street one bleak afternoon.

“Anyone want a dog?”

Someone had adopted him from the local shelter, but after a week found he was too much trouble so decided to return him. This was some friend’s last ditch effort to find the poor stray a home. 

Balassa already had three dogs and eight cats. But she couldn’t resist.

Huck was not in good emotional health.

“When I took him to the dog park, instead of playing with the other dogs, he tried to follow every person in the hope that someone would take him home. ‘I’m taking you home, Huck,’ I kept telling him, but he didn’t understand,” she said.

The dog got into a lot of trouble at home.

Huck

“He opened the microwave and removed the glass tray, which we found smashed on the floor. He learned how to dispense water and ice from the refrigerator. He figured out how to work the toaster. One day I came home to find the floor bright red. I thought he was bleeding to death but he had just gotten into the tin of paprika we kept in the pantry. Another day I found him with his black and white snout a shade of light golden blonde. He had found my hair dye,” she said.

Keeping him crated for several hours a day was not a palatable option.

After a lot of time, effort and love, Huck became part of the family.

“Huck is my self-appointed therapy dog, laying his big head on my chest when he senses that I’m anxious or worried. When I’m sick, he’s my self-appointed nurse, staying close, giving the occasional nudge and lick, keeping one eye on me even when I think he’s sleeping. When strangers visit, he places his big body between the visitor and me. At 110 pounds, he doesn’t have to act threatening to be intimidating,” she said.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

Related Articles

News

Votes by Florida’s Scott and Rubio help ensure Trump won’t be impeached

Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were among 43 Republicans in the U.S. Senate whose votes Saturday enabled former President Donald Trump to escape impeachment for a second time.
Read more
Business

Suleiman family takes over Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square

The Suleiman family has taken over an Italian restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams area long-term care centers

Fourteen more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus wreaked havoc on three local long-term care centers.
Read more
News

Residents of newer villa community seem unaware of rule about lawn ornaments

Residents of a newer villa community in The Villages seem to be unaware of the rule about the prohibition of lawn ornaments.
Read more
Crime

Man in underwear arrested on trespassing charge at rental home in Wildwood

A man in his underwear was arrested on a trespassing charge at a rental home in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Villages fire department makes history with largest group of new hires

The Villages Public Safety Department made history last week when it graduated the largest class of new hires in its 22 years of existence.
Read more
News

Weirsdale man makes special donation of telescopes to Sumter schools

Sumter students are aiming for the stars and a Weirsdale resident is quite serious about inspiring them to rise even higher.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,646FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
77.9 ° F
79 °
76 °
61 %
2.3mph
1 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment