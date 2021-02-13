Saturday, February 13, 2021
Residents of newer villa community seem unaware of rule about lawn ornaments

Meta Minton

Residents of a newer villa community in The Villages seem to be unaware of the rule about the prohibition of lawn ornaments.

“Lawn ornaments there are growing exponentially,” Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin pointed out about the Soulliere Villas at Friday’s board meeting.

He theorized that because it is a “new area,” residents may not know about the rule of lawn ornaments.

The Soulliere Villas and its sister, the Phillips Villas, were constructed about five years ago and were added to CDD 4.

It was suggested that a notice be posted at the postal station reminding residents that lawn ornaments are not permitted. Another way to spread awareness could be by reaching out through social groups which have email lists of its members.

CDD 4 Chairman Jim Murphy was hesitant about any special treatment for the Soulliere Villas and said the handling of deed compliance rules should “be consistent” throughout CDD 4.

“We should follow the procedure through Community Standards if a complaint comes up,” he said.

The board agreed to move ahead with the notice on bulletin board at the postal station and reaching out to social groups with the information.

