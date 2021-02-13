Saturday, February 13, 2021
Villages fire department makes history with largest group of new hires

Staff Report

The Villages Public Safety Department made history last week when it graduated the largest class of new hires in its 22 years of existence.

The Villages Public Safety Department recently hired 27 new firefighters – the largest class of new hires in the department’s 22-year history.

The newest group, Class 21-01, consists of 27 new firefighters who started their careers on Dec. 28. The new recruits had to complete a rigorous six-week orientation program before graduating and becoming probationary firefighters for The Villages fire department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the orientation training and the pinning ceremony were modified to meet the rigid precautions that were put in place to protect personnel. The pinning ceremony was broken down into two separate ceremonies.

The new hires are:

  • Firefighter/Paramedic Hubert Johnston;
  • Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Moore;
  • Firefighter/EMT Taylor Atherton;
  • Firefighter/EMT Cameron Bryan;
  • Firefighter/EMT Colby Brown;
  • Firefighter/EMT Austin Rooke;
  • Firefighter/EMT Brandun Herbert;
  • Firefighter/EMT Angel Ferrer;
  • Firefighter/EMT Tyler Szewczyk;
  • Firefighter/EMT Joseph Alleva;
  • Firefighter/EMT Christian Greene;
  • Firefighter/EMT Jonathon Webster;
  • Firefighter/EMT Jose Ruiz;
  • Firefighter/EMT James Holly;
  • Firefighter/Paramedic Zachary Maddox;
  • Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Sharpe;
  • Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Grubb;
  • Firefighter/Paramedic Kyle Forchion;
  • Firefighter/EMT Jake Prange;
  • Firefighter/EMT Connor Cerase;
  • Firefighter/EMT Nicolas Hodgins;
  • Firefighter/EMT Dillon Bourassa;
  • Firefighter/EMT Nathan Smith;
  • Firefighter/EMT Steven Stewart;
  • Firefighter/EMT Cody Pratt;
  • Firefighter/EMT Alec Brown; and
  • Firefighter/EMT William Stokes.

