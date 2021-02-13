Villages fire department makes history with largest group of new hires

The Villages Public Safety Department made history last week when it graduated the largest class of new hires in its 22 years of existence.

The newest group, Class 21-01, consists of 27 new firefighters who started their careers on Dec. 28. The new recruits had to complete a rigorous six-week orientation program before graduating and becoming probationary firefighters for The Villages fire department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the orientation training and the pinning ceremony were modified to meet the rigid precautions that were put in place to protect personnel. The pinning ceremony was broken down into two separate ceremonies.

The new hires are: