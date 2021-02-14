Eileen Ferguson of The Villages, FL (formerly a 40-year resident of Warwick, NY) passed away on February 10, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House under the watchful eye of her husband, David Ferguson surrounded by her six children. She was 79 years old.

Born in Staten Island, NY, on July 15, 1941, she was the daughter of Alphonsus Xavier and Ida Mary (Kelly) Egan.

While living in Warwick, Eileen was active in the Women’s’ Sodality as a parishioner of St. Stephen’s RC Church and a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club. In The Villages, Eileen and husband Dave attended St. Vincent De Paul Church. She enjoyed volunteering in her community at Operation Shoebox and Mother’s Cupboard. Always on the go, she looked forward to her daily water aerobics, Friends of Hallandale gatherings and Bookworm Book Club meetings. She had a great love of reading, and spent many hours reflecting with daily devotional prayers, poems and moving through the pages of a good book.

Eileen was smart, funny, kind and pure-hearted. She taught us it is the “little” things in life that matter. A fluttering butterfly, a yellow buttercup, an ocean wave, a seashell, the shapes formed by a cloud, or just a simple smile. She was so generous and she always placed others before herself. She had the extraordinary gift of making each person feel as though they were the most special to her. She raised six kids with energy and enthusiasm and she proudly thought of each one of her fourteen grandchildren as “her little protégés”. She loved her faith, placed her trust in God, and lived her life so fully. Her legacy of faith and family lives on through each one of us. Her beautiful smile and zest for life will be greatly missed.

Married to her best friend Dave; they shared a marriage filled with humor and love for over 59 years. Eileen is also survived by her beloved family, David Ferguson and his wife Priska, Michael Ferguson, Caroll Ferguson and Edward McKallen, Matthew Ferguson and his wife Victoria, Eileen Purcell and her husband Daniel, Jennifer Dunn and her husband Brian, and her treasured grandchildren: Jason, Joseph, Tanya and husband Jake, Brianne, Drew, Taylor, Danny, Noel, Delaney, Keegan, Nicholas, Meghan, Julia, and Autumn, as well as great-grandchildren: Gavin, Alexa, and twins, Mila and Declan. Brothers- and Sisters-in-laws: Penelope, Patricia, Alfred, Joan, Nancy, Charles, Bette, Carol, William, Rita, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alphonsus and Martin, and brothers-in-laws Harold and Andrew, as well as her sister-in-law Haruna.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, February 15th at 10:00 am at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery. To view the Mass live, use this link:

https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjUyNTUzMw==

The password is Ferguson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation of time or money to a cause close to your heart.