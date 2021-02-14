Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home Health

Number of new COVID-19 cases slows but deaths continue to rise across Florida

Larry D. Croom

The outbreak of COVID-19 continued to slow across Florida on Sunday but 96 more fatalities – including two in the local area – were reported in the Sunshine State.

The two local fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,407 tri-county victims, the 29,275 in Florida and the 484,997 across Florida.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,827,373 cases – an increase of 5,436 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,794,155 are residents. A total of 79,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,336 correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 29,275 deaths and 76,109 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 42 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 3,884;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,674;
  • Wildwood up 8 for a total of 911;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,658;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 638;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,114;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,394; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 107.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 57,372 – increase of 223
  • Deaths: 1,407
  • Hospitalizations: 3,319

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,597 – increase of 21
  • Deaths: 215
  • Hospitalizations: 468
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,545), Wildwood (911), Bushnell (834), Coleman (821) and Oxford (438).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,442 – increase of 96
  • Deaths: 516
  • Hospitalizations: 1,227
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,125), Leesburg (3,674), Eustis (2,087), Mount Dora (1,792) and Tavares (1,725). The Villages also is reporting 163 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,333 – increase of 106
  • Deaths: 676
  • Hospitalizations: 1,624
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,411), Summerfield (1,658), Dunnellon (1,198), Belleview (1,114) and Silver Springs (517). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

