Number of new COVID-19 cases slows but deaths continue to rise across Florida

The outbreak of COVID-19 continued to slow across Florida on Sunday but 96 more fatalities – including two in the local area – were reported in the Sunshine State.
The two local fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,407 tri-county victims, the 29,275 in Florida and the 484,997 across Florida.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,827,373 cases – an increase of 5,436 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,794,155 are residents. A total of 79,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,336 correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 29,275 deaths and 76,109 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 42 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 3,884;
- Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,674;
- Wildwood up 8 for a total of 911;
- Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,658;
- Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 638;
- Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,114;
- Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,394; and
- Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 107.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 57,372 – increase of 223
- Deaths: 1,407
- Hospitalizations: 3,319
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 7,597 – increase of 21
- Deaths: 215
- Hospitalizations: 468
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,545), Wildwood (911), Bushnell (834), Coleman (821) and Oxford (438).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 23,442 – increase of 96
- Deaths: 516
- Hospitalizations: 1,227
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,125), Leesburg (3,674), Eustis (2,087), Mount Dora (1,792) and Tavares (1,725). The Villages also is reporting 163 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 26,333 – increase of 106
- Deaths: 676
- Hospitalizations: 1,624
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,411), Summerfield (1,658), Dunnellon (1,198), Belleview (1,114) and Silver Springs (517). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.