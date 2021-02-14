Sunday, February 14, 2021
Recreation Center offices will be closed for Presidents’ Day

Staff Report

All recreation offices will be closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 15. The recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open as usual.

Guest ID cards, executive trail fees and activity registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 15.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 16.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 674-1800.

