Monday, February 15, 2021
83 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

FHP investigating crash on Morse Boulevard involving golf cart and Mercedes

David Towns

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a golf cart and two-seater Mercedes which occurred late Monday afternoon on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol arrived late Monday afternoon to write the accident report.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at the entrance to the postal station on Morse Boulevard near its intersection with San Marino Drive. Witnesses said the silver Mercedes had been traveling southbound on Morse Boulevard when the male driver of the golf cart exited the postal station and pulled into the path of the Mercedes.

The accident involved a golf cart and two-seater Mercedes.

The driver of the golf cart was ejected and trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The windshield of the golf cart was knocked out due to the impact of the crash. The front axle of the golf cart was also bent in the collision.

Traffic on Morse Boulevard became a nightmare at that busy hour when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, aided by Community Watch, restricted north and southbound traffic on the busy thoroughfare.

The accident snarled traffic on Morse Boulevard.

Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 has long been a concern of residents who claim it is dangerous. A local official several years ago called upon the Sumter County Commission to take action to ensure safety on that heavily traveled section of Morse Boulevard. The Sumter County Commission declined to take action at that time.

Related Articles

News

The Villages ready for Mardi Gras party despite Coronavirus concerns

The Villages is ready for a Mardi Gras party despite concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Judge rules against delay in trial involving Properties of The Villages

A federal judge has ruled against a delay in a trial involving Properties of The Villages.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 cases slow but Florida death toll still increasing at rapid rate

Florida reported its lowest total of new COVID-19 cases in months on Monday but the death toll from the virus across the tri-county area and the Sunshine State continued to climb at an alarming rate.
Read more
News

Spanish Springs apartments will be back on agenda this week

Discussion about apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square will resume Wednesday night at a meeting of the Lady Lake Commission.
Read more
Crime

Wife poised to escape prosecution in alleged attack on her husband

A wife is poised to escape prosecution in an alleged attack on her husband earlier this year in the Village of Dunedin.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man charged with molesting teen relative

A 59-year-old Summerfield man is in the Marion County Jail after being accused of molesting an adolescent family member for several years.
Read more
News

Villages Sumter County commissioners dedicate new Wildwood fire station

Two Sumter County commissioners from The Villages recently conducted a dedication ceremony for a new fire station in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
83 ° F
84 °
81 °
54 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment