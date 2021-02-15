FHP investigating crash on Morse Boulevard involving golf cart and Mercedes

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a golf cart and two-seater Mercedes which occurred late Monday afternoon on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at the entrance to the postal station on Morse Boulevard near its intersection with San Marino Drive. Witnesses said the silver Mercedes had been traveling southbound on Morse Boulevard when the male driver of the golf cart exited the postal station and pulled into the path of the Mercedes.

The driver of the golf cart was ejected and trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The windshield of the golf cart was knocked out due to the impact of the crash. The front axle of the golf cart was also bent in the collision.

Traffic on Morse Boulevard became a nightmare at that busy hour when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, aided by Community Watch, restricted north and southbound traffic on the busy thoroughfare.

Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 has long been a concern of residents who claim it is dangerous. A local official several years ago called upon the Sumter County Commission to take action to ensure safety on that heavily traveled section of Morse Boulevard. The Sumter County Commission declined to take action at that time.