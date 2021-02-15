Monday, February 15, 2021
John P. Reithel

Staff Report

John P. Reithel, 82, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away on February 9, 2021.

John was born in Rochester, NY to the late Florence (Dean) Reithel and William R. Reithel. John was a hard worker and loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his son Brian Reithel; his brothers, William Reithel (Catherine), Richard Reithel (Peggy); many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a host of numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

John was a wonderful person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him. At this time there will not be any services scheduled.

