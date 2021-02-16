James E. Brokaw, 91, of Summerfield, FL (Formerly of Ann Arbor, MI), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

He was born December 22, 1929 in Ann Arbor MI, the son of Edward and Sally (née Koskela) Brokaw. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. Jim worked as a PBX repair technician for Michigan Bell Telephone Company, until his retirement. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he rose to the rank of “4th Degree”. Over the years he attended mass at St. Thomas and St. Francis, Ann Arbor MI, and St. Timothy in Lady Lady, FL. His hobbies included golfing and camping.

After retiring, his adventurous side kicked in traveling around the country full time in a RV with his wife Arlene until settling in Florida. He pursued his love for golf for many more years as a member of the “Creekers” on his home course, The Links at Spruce Creek South. He always claimed he shot his age and enjoyed “winning” money from his former Creekers.

He is survived by Arlene C. Brokaw, his wife of 64 years; daughter, Karen (Meritt) Lamb of Old Town, FL; sons John (Laurie) Brokaw of Summerfield FL, David (Rose) Brokaw of Livonia, MI with grandchildren Tommy, Zachary, and Jenna, and Steven Brokaw of Fletcher, NC.

He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL.