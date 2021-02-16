Tuesday, February 16, 2021
60.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

James E. Brokaw

Staff Report

James E. Brokaw

James E. Brokaw, 91, of Summerfield, FL (Formerly of Ann Arbor, MI), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

He was born December 22, 1929 in Ann Arbor MI, the son of Edward and Sally (née Koskela) Brokaw. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. Jim worked as a PBX repair technician for Michigan Bell Telephone Company, until his retirement. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he rose to the rank of “4th Degree”. Over the years he attended mass at St. Thomas and St. Francis, Ann Arbor MI, and St. Timothy in Lady Lady, FL. His hobbies included golfing and camping.

After retiring, his adventurous side kicked in traveling around the country full time in a RV with his wife Arlene until settling in Florida. He pursued his love for golf for many more years as a member of the “Creekers” on his home course, The Links at Spruce Creek South. He always claimed he shot his age and enjoyed “winning” money from his former Creekers.

He is survived by Arlene C. Brokaw, his wife of 64 years; daughter, Karen (Meritt) Lamb of Old Town, FL; sons John (Laurie) Brokaw of Summerfield FL, David (Rose) Brokaw of Livonia, MI with grandchildren Tommy, Zachary, and Jenna, and Steven Brokaw of Fletcher, NC.

He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dorothy Eva Doyle McLaughlin

Dorothy McLaughlin was known for her sass, wit, and no-nonsense approach to life. When she was not caring for her family, she could be found tending to all the animals and birds around her home.
Read more
Obituaries

Ronald D. Buckett

Ron Buckett farmed and drove an 18-wheeler for 30 years. He enjoyed anything with wheels, “the faster, the better,” golfing, bocce ball and watching old western movies.
Read more
Obituaries

Donna E. Pooler

Donna Pooler and her husband, Robert, were Watertown and Chaumont, NY, residents until 1997 when they moved to The Villages and built their new home in the Village of Palo Alto.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph C. Guiod Sr.

Joseph C. Guiod Sr., of The Villages, became an Angel on Tuesday, February 9.
Read more
Obituaries

John “Dan” Baumann

Services for Pastor John "Dan" Baumann will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas V. Steed

After moving to The Villages in 2008, Thomas Steed continued his successful hobby of Masters Track and Field, competing in Senior Games and breaking records in his age group in the discus and shot put competitions. He also became an avid golfer, always chasing that elusive hole-in-one.
Read more
Obituaries

John P. Reithel

John Reithel was a hard worker and loved his family. He was a wonderful person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,646FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.6 ° F
61 °
60 °
89 %
0.8mph
95 %
Tue
68 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment