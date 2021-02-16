Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Joseph C. Guiod Sr.

Staff Report

Joseph C. Guiod Sr.

In loving memory, Joseph C. Guiod Sr., of The Villages, became an Angel on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Leaving his Spouse Margaret (Abbott) Guiod; Loving Father to: Joseph C. Guiod Jr., (spouse Elisabeth Guiod), Dana A Guiod, (fiancé Jessica Bean), Doreen M. Castrechini (spouse Martin Castrechini), Cheryl A. Guiod (Spouse Dianne B. Klayman), Margaret C. Smart, (spouse Marc P. Smart). A Loving Grandfather (PaPa) to: Joseph C. Guiod III (spouse Shannon Guiod), Robert J. Smart, James P. Smart, and Alana J. Smart. A loving Son of the late, Alfred Guiod Sr. and Mary (Prisco) Guiod. Brother to: Alfred Guiod Jr., Vero Beach, FL; Henry J. Guiod, Portland, ME; Ann Marie Donnelly, Okeechobee, FL; and many loving Nieces and Nephews. To rest in Boston, MA.

