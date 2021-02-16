In loving memory, Joseph C. Guiod Sr., of The Villages, became an Angel on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Leaving his Spouse Margaret (Abbott) Guiod; Loving Father to: Joseph C. Guiod Jr., (spouse Elisabeth Guiod), Dana A Guiod, (fiancé Jessica Bean), Doreen M. Castrechini (spouse Martin Castrechini), Cheryl A. Guiod (Spouse Dianne B. Klayman), Margaret C. Smart, (spouse Marc P. Smart). A Loving Grandfather (PaPa) to: Joseph C. Guiod III (spouse Shannon Guiod), Robert J. Smart, James P. Smart, and Alana J. Smart. A loving Son of the late, Alfred Guiod Sr. and Mary (Prisco) Guiod. Brother to: Alfred Guiod Jr., Vero Beach, FL; Henry J. Guiod, Portland, ME; Ann Marie Donnelly, Okeechobee, FL; and many loving Nieces and Nephews. To rest in Boston, MA.
Joseph C. Guiod Sr.
Related Articles
Obituaries
Mary Boland
Mary Boland was known for being a kind and gentle loving woman. She was the social butterfly to every event and always had a smile.
Obituaries
Thomas Warning
Tom Warning and his wife, Ellen , lived in Cedar Grove, NJ, for 27 years where they raised their daughters before moving to The Villages in 2002.
Obituaries
James E. Brokaw
Jim Brokaw pursued his love for golf for many years as a member of the “Creekers” on his home course, The Links at Spruce Creek South. He always claimed he shot his age and enjoyed “winning” money from his former Creekers.
Obituaries
Dorothy Eva Doyle McLaughlin
Dorothy McLaughlin was known for her sass, wit, and no-nonsense approach to life. When she was not caring for her family, she could be found tending to all the animals and birds around her home.
Obituaries
Ronald D. Buckett
Ron Buckett farmed and drove an 18-wheeler for 30 years. He enjoyed anything with wheels, “the faster, the better,” golfing, bocce ball and watching old western movies.
Obituaries
Donna E. Pooler
Donna Pooler and her husband, Robert, were Watertown and Chaumont, NY, residents until 1997 when they moved to The Villages and built their new home in the Village of Palo Alto.
Obituaries
John “Dan” Baumann
Services for Pastor John "Dan" Baumann will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021.