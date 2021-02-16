Time to send a message to head of executive golf

To the Editor:

I have been a Villages resident for the last 13 years, and in that time, I have never seen so many executive golf courses in unplayable condition! The greens on these courses have been let go to the point that some people get on the green and pick up their ball because putting is useless on the dirt and stubble surface.

Some courses are in great shape, which speaks to the fact that the company that maintains them knows how to do their job, while the others are clueless or just don’t care. Why are these contractors allowed to keep their jobs when their performance is so unbelievably bad. We need to let Mitch Leininger, the director of executive golf maintenance, that our amenity money is being wasted on these worthless companies. When we play a terrible course, we need to complain to the right people. His published email is [email protected]. I was told that he never gets any complaints, so as far as he is concerned, everything is great. Let’s open his eyes, and hold him accountable!

Al Rickis

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens