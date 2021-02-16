Tuesday, February 16, 2021
67 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Time to send a message to head of executive golf

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been a Villages resident for the last 13 years, and in that time, I have never seen so many executive golf courses in unplayable condition! The greens on these courses have been let go to the point that some people get on the green and pick up their ball because putting is useless on the dirt and stubble surface.
Some courses are in great shape, which speaks to the fact that the company that maintains them knows how to do their job, while the others are clueless or just don’t care. Why are these contractors allowed to keep their jobs when their performance is so unbelievably bad. We need to let Mitch Leininger, the director of executive golf maintenance, that our amenity money is being wasted on these worthless companies. When we play a terrible course, we need to complain to the right people. His published email is [email protected]. I was told that he never gets any complaints, so as far as he is concerned, everything is great. Let’s open his eyes, and hold him accountable!

Al Rickis
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

What is it about Trump?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders, what it is about Trump that makes people willing to sell their souls?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Get your facts right on importance of wearing masks

A reader responds to a previous letter writer and urges her to get her facts right on the importance of wearing masks to provide protection during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages Woodworkers Club keeping members safe from Coronavirus

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident salutes The Villages Woodworkers Club for its efforts to keep members safe from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Only Pearl Harbor was worse than attack on the Capitol

A Village of Rio Grande resident claims that only the Pearl Harbor attack was worse than the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor are unfair to Trump

A Village of Santiago resident contends former President Trump has been treated unfairly, including in some recent Letters to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 travel restrictions don’t apply at the southern border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident looks at the CDC travel regulations with regard to COVID-19, but wonders why those restrictions don’t apply to the southern border.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lake Deaton homeowners need to be held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends Lake Deaton homeowners need to be held accountable for damage to trees and vegetation in a protected wetland area behind their homes.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
67 ° F
68 °
66 °
63 %
3.8mph
1 %
Tue
68 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment