Tuesday, February 16, 2021
65.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers with $1.4 million home want private boat dock at Lake Miona

Meta Minton

A couple with a $1.4 million home in The Villages is hoping to win approval for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.

Kenneth and Barbara Boatright bought the home at 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp in 2018. The four-bedroom, four-bath home is located on a peninsula at the point of Lake Miona.

The Boatrights’ home, center, 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp.

The couple is seeking permission to build a dock that will accommodate two boats. The structure will include a walkway that will be four feet by 106 feet, a gangway that is four feet by 16 feet and a floating dock that is 12 feet by 16 feet. The dock is to be constructed by Blue Water Docks of Groveland.

The Boatrights’ next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.

The view of Lake Miona from the Boatrights’ home in the Village of Pennecamp.

The Boatrights’ request will be considered by the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors when it meets at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

Related Articles

Crime

Panhandler from Iraq arrested outside custard store in The Villages

A panhandler who was born in Iraq was arrested outside a custard store in The Villages.
Read more
News

Global Medical Response vaccine site moves to Wildwood as temporary measure

The Global Medical Response vaccine site moved to the Wildwood Community Center as a temporary measure after rain turned its former location into a mud pit. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited the site.
Read more
Health

Local COVID-19 death toll rising rapidly as new cases of virus ramp back up

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to rise rapidly Tuesday as new cases of the virus showed a marked increase across Florida.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son arrested after making scene at nightspot at town square

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a nightspot at town square.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab suspect with 263 grams of marijuana ready for sale

Wildwood police nabbed a suspect with 263 grams of marijuana packaged in a “multitude of bags for sale.”
Read more
Crime

Man from Louisiana arrested with stolen gun after traffic stop in Wildwood

A man from Louisiana was arrested with a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Lady Lake gearing up for annual Easter Egg Hunt with COVID-19 safety measures

The Town of Lady Lake is gearing up for its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.4 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
48 %
2.6mph
1 %
Wed
75 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
52 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment