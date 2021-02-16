Villagers with $1.4 million home want private boat dock at Lake Miona

A couple with a $1.4 million home in The Villages is hoping to win approval for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.

Kenneth and Barbara Boatright bought the home at 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp in 2018. The four-bedroom, four-bath home is located on a peninsula at the point of Lake Miona.

The couple is seeking permission to build a dock that will accommodate two boats. The structure will include a walkway that will be four feet by 106 feet, a gangway that is four feet by 16 feet and a floating dock that is 12 feet by 16 feet. The dock is to be constructed by Blue Water Docks of Groveland.

The Boatrights’ next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.

The Boatrights’ request will be considered by the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors when it meets at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.