Wildwood police nab suspect with 263 grams of marijuana ready for sale

Wildwood police nabbed a suspect with 263 grams of marijuana packaged in a “multitude of bags for sale.”

Wilmer Torres Otero, 38, of Kissimmee, had been driving a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight when he was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 in downtown Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle’s registration had expired on Jan. 29.

Otero had “extremely shaky hands” and “sweat beading up on his forehead” while he was sitting in the air conditioned vehicle, the report said. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Otero admitted he had “a couple ounces of weed.”

A search turned up a black bag which contained 263 grams of cannabis “individually packaged in a multitude of bags for sale.” He was also in possession of a small silver scale and $260 in cash.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.