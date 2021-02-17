8 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases rise and vaccinations among Floridians near 2.5 million

On the day when the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to climb and Florida neared 2.5 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents, eight more local deaths were connected to the fast-spreading virus.

All eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,449 deaths in the tri-county area, the 29,824 in Florida and the 489,933 across the country.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported that 2,487,055 Floridians had received COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, 1,305,889 have received the first dose and 1,181,166 have received the second shot.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,844,627 cases – an increase of 7,342 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,811,078 are residents. A total of 79,991 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,569 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 29,824 deaths and 76,825 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 21 for a total of 3,925;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,701;

Summerfield up 7 for a total of 1,677;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,404;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 918;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 644;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 111; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,129.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 57,939 – increase of 172

Deaths: 1,449

Hospitalizations: 3,368

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,668 – increase of 34

Deaths: 224

Hospitalizations: 485

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,587), Wildwood (918), Bushnell (838), Coleman (822) and Oxford (438).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 23,655 – increase of 68

Deaths: 525

Hospitalizations: 1,236

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,194), Leesburg (3,701), Eustis (2,102), Mount Dora (1,808) and Tavares (1,740). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY