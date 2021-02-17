Driver with Cuban ID card arrested after caught speeding in Wildwood

A driver with a Cuban identification card was arrested after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.

Andy Llobell Hernandez, 26, of Winter Haven, was at the wheel of a silver Ford van carrying “multiple subjects” at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cleveland Avenue and Hall Street when he was clocked driving 40 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Hernandez presented the officer with a Cuban ID card and admitted he did not have a driver’s license and had never been issued one.

Hernandez was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.