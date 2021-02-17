Wednesday, February 17, 2021
62.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Driver with Cuban ID card arrested after caught speeding in Wildwood

Meta Minton

Andy Llobell Hernandez

A driver with a Cuban identification card was arrested after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.

Andy Llobell Hernandez, 26, of Winter Haven, was at the wheel of a silver Ford van carrying “multiple subjects” at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cleveland Avenue and Hall Street when he was clocked driving 40 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Hernandez presented the officer with a Cuban ID card and admitted he did not have a driver’s license and had never been issued one.

Hernandez was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman with unpaid tab arrested after outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse

A woman with an unpaid tab was arrested after an apparently intoxicated outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man once arrested while ‘sweating profusely’ back behind bars

A Wildwood man who was “sweating profusely” when he was arrested last year with a gun and illicit drugs is back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

License-less Summerfield man nabbed speeding in school zone

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Wednesday morning after he was caught speeding in the school zone at Harbour View Elementary School.
Read more
News

Golf cart driver dies after crash on Morse Boulevard

The driver of a golf cart that collided Monday afternoon with a Mercedes on Morse Boulevard in The Villages has died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.
Read more
News

Residents crowd special meeting on The Villages’ offer on impact fees

Residents crowded a special meeting of the Sumter County Commission on Tuesday night on The Villages’ offer on impact fees. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Villagers with $1.4 million home want private boat dock at Lake Miona

A couple with a $1.4 million home in The Villages is hoping to win approval for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
Crime

Panhandler from Iraq arrested outside custard store in The Villages

A panhandler who was born in Iraq was arrested outside a custard store in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,652FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
62.8 ° F
64 °
62 °
82 %
2.2mph
90 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment