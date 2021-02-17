Wednesday, February 17, 2021
54.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Golf cart driver dies after crash on Morse Boulevard

Meta Minton

The driver of a golf cart that collided Monday afternoon with a Mercedes on Morse Boulevard in The Villages has died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.

The 74-year-old man from Holmes, N.Y. at 4:48 p.m. had been leaving the postal station on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 when he entered into the path of a silver Mercedes two-seater driven by a 62-year-woman who lives in The Villages, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She had been southbound on Morse Boulevard.

A New Yorker driving this golf cart has died as the result of a crash Monday on Morse Boulevard.

He was ejected from the golf cart as a result of the collision. He was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center and died Tuesday from his injuries. Neither of the drivers were identified in the FHP report due to the law enforcement agency’s policy change last year.

An investigator from the Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of the crash Monday in The Villages.

The crash shut down Morse Boulevard late Monday afternoon during the investigation.

The most-recent death is a grim reminder of the dangers of golf carts and cars intermingling on that heavily-traveled, two-lane section of Morse Boulevard.

Francis “Buck” Hughes, 85, of The Villages died after a crash on Jan. 13, 2015 on Morse Boulevard. His death sparked calls for changes to be made on Morse Boulevard.

The death of 85-year-old Francis “Buck” Hughes when his golf cart was hit by a van on Morse Boulevard on Jan. 13, 2015 inspired neighbor Sherrie Hyer to collect more than 1,000 signatures on a petition calling on the Sumter County Commission to make changes to Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 due to residents’ safety concerns. However, by June, the commission declared it a “dead issue,” citing the high cost of right-of-way acquisition and changes that would have to be made for drainage and ditches.

Related Articles

News

Residents crowd special meeting on The Villages’ offer on impact fees

Residents crowded a special meeting of the Sumter County Commission on Tuesday night on The Villages’ offer on impact fees. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Villagers with $1.4 million home want private boat dock at Lake Miona

A couple with a $1.4 million home in The Villages is hoping to win approval for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
Crime

Panhandler from Iraq arrested outside custard store in The Villages

A panhandler who was born in Iraq was arrested outside a custard store in The Villages.
Read more
News

Global Medical Response vaccine site moves to Wildwood as temporary measure

The Global Medical Response vaccine site moved to the Wildwood Community Center as a temporary measure after rain turned its former location into a mud pit. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited the site.
Read more
Health

Local COVID-19 death toll rising rapidly as new cases of virus ramp back up

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to rise rapidly Tuesday as new cases of the virus showed a marked increase across Florida.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son arrested after making scene at nightspot at town square

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a nightspot at town square.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab suspect with 263 grams of marijuana ready for sale

Wildwood police nabbed a suspect with 263 grams of marijuana packaged in a “multitude of bags for sale.”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,647FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.8 ° F
56 °
54 °
93 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
75 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment