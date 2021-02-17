Wednesday, February 17, 2021
60.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lady Lake turns down Spanish Springs apartments in 3-2 vote

Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission on Wednesday night voted 3-2 to turn down a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages put on a Power Point presentation, led by attorney Jo Thacker, Tallahassee consultant Darrin Taylor and Villages Vice President Marty Dzuro, that lacked numbers and specifics and were not detailed enough for some commissioners.

The Villages team painted an idyllic picture of what life would be like in up to 45 apartments on the second floors of four commercial buildings at Spanish Springs. The plan would include seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the storied Villagers-only club named after founder of The Villages Harold Schwartz’s mother.

Residents of The Villages voiced concerns about parking and the distinct change in the lifestyle they had been promised when they purchased their homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

However, the most heated objections The Villages representatives faced were from commissioners.

“This is our hometown. Would you do this in your hometown?” asked Commissioner James Rietz.

Dzuro, who has worked for The Villages for 35 years and has been a major part of its growth, made a sentimental plea to the commissioners.

“We are committed to our town squares. We are committed to the shops and restaurants. Our town squares are a big part of The Villages. It is not something where we want to tear down the town square,” Dzuro said.

Commissioner Dan Vincent was suspicious of The Villages’ pitch as well as what he considered a veiled threat from the attorney, about the town’s comprehensive plan already allowing multi-family housing in such a setting.

“I object to this Perry Mason thing. Running in here with your attorney and saying, ‘We have the right to do this.’ Then go ahead and do this,” Vincent said.

Commissioner Tony Holden made a motion for approval of The Villages’ plan, but his motion was followed by a long silence with no second to follow. Mayor Ruth Kussard momentarily passed the gavel so she could second the motion.

It was clear that Rietz and Vincent would be voting against the apartments and that Holden and Kussard would be voting in favor.

When the clerk called on Commissioner Paul Hannan, the deciding vote was cast.

“Nay,” he said, in his first and last comment on that matter that evening.

After the meeting, The Villages team huddled for discussion in the parking lot. From the appearance of that conversation, the apartment issue is not dead.

Related Articles

News

Villagers don’t want to subsidize Developer’s building south of State Road 44

When Stan Galperin and his wife moved to The Villages nearly eight years ago, their sales person made a promise. The Villages was going to stop building at State Road 44. Years later, that promise was broken and residents were asked to subsidize growth down south.
Read more
Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as cases rise and vaccinations among Floridians near 2.5 million

On the day when the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to climb and Florida neared 2.5 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents, eight more local deaths were connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Global Medical Response sets up shop far outside The Villages

The Global Medical Response vaccine site is now located at Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville.
Read more
Health

VA expands COVID-19 vaccine criteria to include obesity and smoking

North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System is expanding its vaccination criteria to include veterans who have conditions including obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease.
Read more
News

Ancient Order of Hibernians helps Ocala church that was attacked and burned

A Villages group has come together to help an Ocala church recover from a fiery attack that was carried out by a Dunnellon man in July.
Read more
Crime

Woman with unpaid tab arrested after outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse

A woman with an unpaid tab was arrested after an apparently intoxicated outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Driver with Cuban ID card arrested after caught speeding in Wildwood

A driver with a Cuban identification card was arrested after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,649FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.2 ° F
61 °
60 °
88 %
2.2mph
90 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment