VA expands COVID-19 vaccine criteria to include obesity and smoking

Staff Report

North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System is expanding its criteria to include additional veterans. The COVID-19 vaccine is now being offered to enrolled and eligible veterans who receive care from VA in the following categories:

  • Veterans under the age of 65 with high risk conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19. These conditions include obesity, diabetes, COPDsickle cell diseasekidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease 
  • Veterans over the age of 65
  • High Risk Veterans: Homeless Veterans, Hemodialysis patients, Solid Organ Transplant patients, or patients enlisted for transplant, and Chemotherapy patients (receiving chemotherapy in a clinic/hospital setting) of any age
  • Veterans employed as essential workers (firefighter, police officers, corrections officer, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers), of any age. Documentation Required.

Veterans who are enrolled and eligible who fall into one of the current categories, can call 352-548-6000, ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment. If the vaccine is not available at their preferred site of care, veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at another NF/SGVHS location or be vaccinated though a no-appointment-needed drive thru/walk-up event, while supplies last.

For more information visit COVID-19 Vaccines – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

