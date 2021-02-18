Thursday, February 18, 2021
Adam D. Czarnecki

Staff Report

Adam D. Czarnecki

Adam D. Czarnecki, 90 passed away Friday February 12, 2021. Adam was born January 22, 1931 in Lyndhurst NJ to Adam and Betha Czarnecki. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Virginia (Czarnecki) Dumler and Diane (Czarnecki) Guagliardo.

Adam graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1949 where he was life of the party but also admired and respected as one of the greatest athletes, football players and football Captains the school had ever seen. He holds the honor of being inducted into the schools Hall of Fame. Following high school, Adam attended The University of Delaware where he continued to play football. Medical school followed as did a Chiropractic Practice in E Rutherford NJ where he was highly respected and loved. Adam served in the Korean War and the Army Reserves for 28 proud years and retired as a Major.

Adam was a devout Catholic that always put everyone’s needs before his own. He lived and breathed by the saying “Troops First.” Adam was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. He had a love for horses and horse racing and was an amateur handicapper as a hobby. He was charismatic, loved telling stories and jokes, never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him.

Adam is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Marie; his daughter Maria and her husband Bill Bucklar; his sister-in law Virginia Purta, brother-in law Bernard Purta; his God-daughter Jane Cummings, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

A mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at St. Marks The Evangelist 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL 34491

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:
The National Shrine of St. John Neumann
1019 N 5th St., Phila., PA 19123
StJohnNeumann.org

