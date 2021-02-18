Depends on the Developer when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine

To the Editor:

Many Villages residents have been complaining that the Developer of The Villages have not done more to get COVID-19 vaccines here. Comments range from “not their job” to “it is up to state and federal agencies to disburse supplies of vaccines as needed.”

Imagine my surprise to read that Gov. DeSantis working with Lakewood Ranch developers and Pat Neal of Neal Communities in Manatee County managed to provide vaccines for their affluent neighborhoods. Their neighborhoods only have 8 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Manatee while more impacted neighborhoods are still waiting.

I guess it really is who you know and where you live.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace