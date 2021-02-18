Don Galbreath, 66, died on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Fruitland Park. He graduated from Leesburg High School in 1972. Don worked and helped manage at Tucker’s Machine and Steel Service since 1973. He co-founded Windy Acres Farms Bikefest Venue and Camping. He was an adventurist – scuba diving, piloting and motorcycle racing. He was a master craftsman and was the most loyal, loving husband and father. He was of the Episcopalian faith.

He is survived by his wife, Janet L. Galbreath; son, Dylan Galbreath of Fruitland Park; grandson, Liam; granddaughter, Madylan; brothers, Bill Galbreath and David Galbreath both of Fruitland Park and sister, Toni (Bob) Reeves of Brooksville, FL.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Windy Acres Farms off of 466A in Fruitland Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forward Paths Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 492109, Leesburg, FL 34749.