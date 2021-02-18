Thursday, February 18, 2021
George F. Beckmann

Staff Report

George Beckmann

George F. Beckmann, 85, of The Villages, FL and formally of Rhinebeck, NY and Salt Point, NY passed away February 14, 2021. George was born on May 7, 1935, He was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Friedrichsen) Beckmann. George was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt High School and 1955 graduate of Westchester Community College.

George proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959. For his participation he received the Armed Forces expeditionary medal and a bronze star. George was employed 28 years at IBM East Fishkill as a Quality Control Technician and Manufacturing Engineer. Following IBM, George drove a bus for the sports activities for the Rhinebeck school district. George had a lifelong interest in travel, photography, history and antique vehicles. He especially enjoyed his time volunteering in the antiques building at the Dutchess County fair in Rhinebeck, NY. While in the Villages, George enjoyed golf, his Memoirs Writing Group, various other clubs at the villages and cruises with his friends. George is survived by his wife, Bonita(Bonnie)Nenno Beckmann of 39 years; 3 sons, Robert(Gina) of Salt Point, NY, Brian(Deborah) of Athens, NY, Eric(Deb) of Hopewell Junction, NY; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and his former wife, Edda Weyer of Pleasant Valley, NY.

George was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in the Villages and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Salt Point, NY. A memorial service will be held in the near future in the Villages. Inurnment will take place in Salt Point, NY in the springtime.

