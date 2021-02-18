George R. “Bob” Dumas Jr. passed away, Friday, February 5th at the Moffett Cancer Center in Florida, due to complications from surgery. The beloved husband of Anne Marie (Connolly) Dumas, Bob was seventy-eight years of age.

Born in Boston, Bob was one of three children born to the late George R. “Bob” and Dorothy M. “Dolly” (Gallagher) Dumas Sr. Bob grew up in Charlestown, attending elementary, junior high and graduated from Charlestown High School.

Bob had the very good fortune of meeting Anne Connolly also of Charlestown. After four years of dating in 1965, they married and have journeyed together for over a total of sixty years.

During these fifty-six years of marriage, they brought a daughter and son into the world, whom he was absolutely ecstatic about. In 1972 they moved to Woburn, where they raised their children and were particularly active in youth sports. Coaching and serving on the Woburn’s Youth Hockey Board of Directors, led to many friendships being established over the years for Bob and his family. When the Canadian Exchange came about for the youth hockey, Bob was an active participant. As his son, Rob, grew older he would be an assistant coach for his dad.

Once hockey season was over, the family would often take family vacations in the White Mountains, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Disney World. Once the children were grown, they would often enjoy travelling or cruising with family or friends in the United States and abroad.

Bob was a proud member of Teamsters Local 25. During his thirty years of service, Bob had worked at McLean Trucking until its closing and then to Consolidated Freightways, until his retirement.

The Villages in Florida became their second home in 2005. They would spend their winter months and then some, there; returning home to Woburn, to catch up on all that was going on around here with family and friends. In 2018, Bob and Anne decided to move there on a permanent basis, enjoying retirement to its fullest! And whether in Woburn, Florida or travelling, Bob always enjoyed a good round of golf with family and friends! Bob also enjoyed “tinkering” with electronics! Over the years, he became quite masterful and had set his home up with the newest technology, from the lights, inside and out, TV’s, garage, and any other appliance he could automate, in the new millennium fashion.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Woburn Elks and a Charter Member or the Irish American Club of Woburn.

Sadly, Bob was predeceased by his dear son Rob in 1997, his parents George R. “Bob” and Dorothy M. “Dolly” Dumas Sr., and sister Denise Ezekiel, her husband John, and brother-in-law Edward Connolly.

Bob is lovingly survived by his best friend and wife of fifty-six years, Anne, daughter Janine McCarthy of Woburn, “Pa” of Sean McCarthy and dear brother of Elaine “Sissy” (Dumas) Connolly, and special friend of the family Diane Sullivan, along with two life-long friends, Jerry McGuinness and Bobby Ricciardi. Also survived by Stephen Connolly and wife Lori of New York; Jane (Connolly) (Fitzgerald) Fletcher of Florida; Barbara (Connolly) Kobs and husband William of Arizona; Thomas Connolly and wife Betty of Abington; Margaret “Peggi” Connolly and her partner Danny Aquilino of Upton; sister-in-law Nancy (Piper) (Connolly) Angellis of Pembroke; former sister-in-law Cathleen Connolly of New York; and the late Francis X. “Frank” and Margaret M. “Peg” Connolly, and David and Timothy Connolly, as well as survived by two loving aunts, an uncle, and many cousins. He had a special place in his heart for his many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thurs., February 18th from 8:30-10:45 A.M. at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. A funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home at 11 A.M. with burial to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Bob’s memory to Rob Dumas Memorial Scholarship 100 Hemlock Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to a charity of one’s choice.