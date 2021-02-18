Lady Lake police need help with ‘found property’ from storage units

During the month of November 2020, Allstor Self Storage was the target of several burglaries. The suspects hit several storage units throughout the complex.

After a lengthy investigation, an arrest was made and property was recovered. All of the known victims responded to the scene and documented their property loss and later collected it at the Lady Lake Police Department.

Additional property not yet identified by any victim exists as “found property.” If you or your family are using or have used Allstor Self Storage, located at 114 W. Guava St. in Lady Lake, during the aforementioned time period, you are asked to check your individual storage unit.

If you are missing any items from your unit contact the Lady Lake Police Department, Detective B. Perdue, at 751-1586 for reporting and possibly recovery of your property.