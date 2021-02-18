Thursday, February 18, 2021
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake police need help with ‘found property’ from storage units

Meta Minton

During the month of November 2020, Allstor Self Storage was the target of several burglaries. The suspects hit several storage units throughout the complex.

After a lengthy investigation, an arrest was made and property was recovered. All of the known victims responded to the scene and documented their property loss and later collected it at the Lady Lake Police Department.

Allstor Storage in Lady Lake

Additional property not yet identified by any victim exists as “found property.” If you or your family are using or have used Allstor Self Storage, located at 114 W. Guava St. in Lady Lake, during the aforementioned time period, you are asked to check your individual storage unit.

If you are missing any items from your unit contact the Lady Lake Police Department, Detective B. Perdue, at 751-1586 for reporting and possibly recovery of your property.

Related Articles

Crime

Officials hope Villagers will pay for unlawful tree removal at Lake Deaton

Officials are hoping Villagers will pay up for the tens of thousands of dollars in damage in the unlawful removal of trees at Lake Deaton.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll spikes in local area as virus hammers Villages Charter School again

Twenty-five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to extend offer to backup candidate in town manager search

Lady Lake commissioners have voted 3-2 to extend an offer to a the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla. to become the next town manager.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisors want to discuss drawing down hefty reserve funds

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors wants to look at drawing down its more than $13 million in reserve.
Read more
Crime

Unwelcome shopper arrested after showing up at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An unwelcome shopper was arrested after showing up Wednesday at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in theft of purse from hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake

A woman was arrested in the theft of a purse from a hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Lake Miona teen arrested after mother calls him to police station

A Lake Miona teenager was arrested after his mother called him to the Wildwood Police Department
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,648FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
51 %
2.6mph
40 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment