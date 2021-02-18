Thursday, February 18, 2021
Unwelcome shopper arrested after showing up at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Meta Minton

Eric Watson

An unwelcome shopper was arrested after showing up Wednesday at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was called at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to the store after an employee spotted 36-year-old Eric Wayne Watson of Oxford, who had been banned from the store in 2018. The deputy doublechecked and confirmed that Watson had been issued a trespassing notice and was not allowed to be at that Wal-Mart.

Watson was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Watson was arrested at the same store in 2019 after stealing vodka and fishing lures. He was also arrested in 2020 after trespassing at the store.

