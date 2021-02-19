Marion sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandits who ripped off four-wheeler from Summerfield residence

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a four-wheeler in Summerfield.

Deputies say the 2020 green-and-camouflage 450 four-wheeler pictured above was stolen between Feb. 12-14. It was parked beside the victim’s home near the 13700 block of SE 37th Terrace, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the bandits or the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at https://ocalacrimestoppers.com.

For Crime Stoppers, reference 21-15 in your tip. Also, if you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.