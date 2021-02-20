Dog rescued in Korea brings love to home in Village of Sanibel

About three years ago, Sharon Small of the Village of Sanibel mentioned to a friend who rescues mini pitchers that she would love “a soft, furry little dog to cuddle.”

She immediately got back to Small with the name of a foster mom in The Villages who was caring for a Shihtzu.

She and her husband Larry went to see her and the rest is history.

“Weird part of this story is that Cookie came from Korea. There is a U.S. rescue organization by the name of Joshua’s Rescue. They rescued a few labs and two Shitzus. Labrador are a big thing in Korea because unfortunately they are considered a food source,” Small said.

Cookie has been living with the Smalls for three years. She is “adored.”

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.