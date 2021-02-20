Ronald Harvey, 76, passed away at his home February 16,2021. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland, grew up in Delaware and moved to Illinois in 1965 to continue working for Chrysler and retired from there in 1990. He moved to The Villages in 1998 and enjoyed many years of golf and he was very good at it!

He was a loving husband and father and a man with a beautiful disposition. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer, and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Caroline , son Jason of Rockford, Illinois, 11 awesome nieces and nephews, and a special furry friend, Roxy.

Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley. There will be no service at this time because of COVID. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to The Garden Worship Center Building Fund, 12740 Highway 484, Belleview, Florida, 34420.