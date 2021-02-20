Summerfield man jailed after 14-year-old victim’s second pregnancy

A Summerfield man is behind bars after being accused of having sexual intercourse with a pregnant 14-year-old victim.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ocala Health Summerfield Emergency Room to speak with the victim, who was complaining of abdominal pain. She initially claimed she had had sex with a 14-year-old boy who wasn’t identified in the report.

During the initial investigation, the victim provided a description that matched 18-year-old Austin Michael Pent, who had been arrested last year due to a previous pregnancy with the victim. The victim’s 15-year-old friend, who drove her to the emergency room, said she was told about the pregnancy on Valentine’s Day. She added the victim didn’t want Pent “to get into trouble,” the report says.

The victim told deputies that she had had sexual relations with Pent two to three weeks earlier. She said she had snuck out of her house at night and walked to his residence at 750 S.E. 137th St., the report says.

The victim also told deputies that she had been “dating” Pent on and off since his previous court case was completed. She said they had sexual intercourse on two other occasions in the last few months, which she believes was around Christmas. She said those times had been like the most recent incident in that it occurred in his bedroom, according to the report.

Deputies spoke with Pent and he refused to provide a statement. He was told that the case involved the juvenile victim and he initially denied knowing her. He then said he would need to speak with an attorney and no additional questions were asked, the report says.

Pent was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior/battery with a victim age 12 to 16. He was being held on $30,000 bond and is due in court March 23 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.