Saturday, February 20, 2021
63.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man jailed after 14-year-old victim’s second pregnancy

Larry D. Croom

Austin Michael Pent

A Summerfield man is behind bars after being accused of having sexual intercourse with a pregnant 14-year-old victim.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ocala Health Summerfield Emergency Room to speak with the victim, who was complaining of abdominal pain. She initially claimed she had had sex with a 14-year-old boy who wasn’t identified in the report.

During the initial investigation, the victim provided a description that matched 18-year-old Austin Michael Pent, who had been arrested last year due to a previous pregnancy with the victim. The victim’s 15-year-old friend, who drove her to the emergency room, said she was told about the pregnancy on Valentine’s Day. She added the victim didn’t want Pent “to get into trouble,” the report says.

The victim told deputies that she had had sexual relations with Pent two to three weeks earlier. She said she had snuck out of her house at night and walked to his residence at 750 S.E. 137th St., the report says.

The victim also told deputies that she had been “dating” Pent on and off since his previous court case was completed. She said they had sexual intercourse on two other occasions in the last few months, which she believes was around Christmas. She said those times had been like the most recent incident in that it occurred in his bedroom, according to the report.

Deputies spoke with Pent and he refused to provide a statement. He was told that the case involved the juvenile victim and he initially denied knowing her. He then said he would need to speak with an attorney and no additional questions were asked, the report says.

Pent was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior/battery with a victim age 12 to 16. He was being held on $30,000 bond and is due in court March 23 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Dog rescued in Korea brings love to home in Village of Sanibel

A dog rescued in Korea is bringing love to a home in the Village of Sanibel. Tell us about your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

Snowbird complains that neighbor’s ‘dam’ flooding his property in The Villages

A snowbird has complained that his neighbor’s landscaping is acting as a “dam” and causing flooding on his property.
Read more
News

Official reports uptick in door-to-door solicitation in The Villages

There is a myth that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited in The Villages. It’s just a myth.
Read more
Health

Florida tops 30,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

COVID-19 continued to strike The Villages Charter School on Friday as Florida surpassed 30,000 deaths connected to the virus and the local area saw eight more fatalities.
Read more
News

Two Great Horned Owlets creating quite a stir among curious Villagers

There is a Great Horned Owl nest along the Springdale Fitness Trail near Nancy Lopez Country Club that is drawing quite a bit of attention, thanks to two Owlets that reside there.
Read more
News

CDD 8 tables Villager’s request for private boat dock at Lake Miona

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday tabled a Villager’s request for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
News

CDD 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve

Community Development District 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve funding and supervisors are wondering if they are holding on to too much of the residents’ money.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,668FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.4 ° F
64.4 °
63 °
39 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sun
64 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment