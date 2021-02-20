Saturday, February 20, 2021
53.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter County to pay $50 million for regional roads in Southern Oaks

Marv Balousek

As commissioners mull road impact fee increases, Sumter County faces a steep cost for regional roads over the next decade, largely due to the Villages of Southern Oaks, which eventually will extend south of State Road 44 to the community of Center Hill.

The county will pay more than $50 million for regional roads in Southern Oaks. The county reimburses The Villages for the cost of roads under road agreements with amounts due five years after construction costs are incurred.

The good news is that the cost for many of the road projects is coming in below estimates and the county has unspent funds from 2020. The bad news is that revenue from gas taxes and current road impact fees is not enough to pay for the roads without dipping into the general fund and other money sources.

Property taxes provide revenue for the general fund and using this money for roads could lead to higher taxes such as the 25 percent tax-rate increase in 2019, which was blamed in part on road construction costs. Commissioners, however, pledged last year not to increase the property tax rate for five years.

They will consider a budget amendment at their meeting Tuesday that dips into alternative revenue sources for road costs to take pressure off the general fund.

The amendment would use about $10 million in unspent money from the general fund and secondary trust fund, used for capital projects, to pay for road resurfacing and to create a reserve fund for road projects.

“This means less impact on general fund revenue over the next several years,” said County Chairman Garry Breeden.

Major road projects include the Bexley bridge over the Florida Turnpike, which will connect Bexley and Corbin Trail; Corbin Trail from the bridge to County Road 470; realignment and widening of CR 470 in front of the Coleman federal prison; and three unnamed roads south of CR 470. Recent projects include Meggison Road and Marsh Bend Trail.

At a special meeting earlier this week, commissioners voted 4-1 to reject an offer from The Villages to pay 40 percent higher road impact fees because the majority thought the amount was too low. They asked County Administrator Bradley Arnold to prepare an analysis that could set the stage for an impact fee hike.

Impact fees are one-time charges, not a continuing tax, for new development or expansion. In 2019, many people said the county should raise impact fees on The Villages projects instead of increasing property taxes. Three incumbent commissioners were ousted in last year’s elections over this issue.

Related Articles

News

More than 130 gate arms knocked down during January in The Villages

There were 130 gate strikes in the month of January in The Villages, many causing property damage by vehicles and golf carts. We have dash cam video of one of a golf cart knocking off one of those gate arms last month.
Read more
Health

20 more local COVID-19 deaths as outbreak hits staff at Coleman federal prison

The local death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid rate Saturday as the federal prison in Coleman reported a significant number of cases of the fast-spreading virus among staff members.
Read more
Crime

Area residents warned of scam text messages regarding COVID-19 vaccinations

Lake County’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a warning about fraudulent text messages regarding COVID-19 immunizations.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff issues warning about unlicensed driveway pavers seeking work in local area

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about unlicensed driveway pavers working in the local area.
Read more
News

Opera Club’s ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ show makes music scholarships possible

Members of the Opera Club of The Villages are offering their appreciation to attendees of the recent “Three Tenors Plus One” show for supporting scholarships for local gifted students who want to pursue a career in music.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after family fracas sends brother-in-law to Villages hospital

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a family fracas Wednesday sent his brother-in-law to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after van pulled over by deputies in rural Lady Lake

Two men were arrested after a van in which they were traveling was pulled over by law enforcement in rural Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,668FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
53.3 ° F
54 °
52 °
54 %
3.5mph
1 %
Sun
64 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment