6 more local COVID-19-related deaths as virus continues to slam Florida

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 95 more fatalities and more than 5,000 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.

All six of the latest local fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,508 tri-county area deaths, the 30,339 in Florida and the 498,514 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,868,772 cases – an increase of 5,065 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,834,708 are residents. A total of 80,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,684 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 30,434 deaths and 77,758 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 3,984;

Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,701;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,143;

Leesburg up 5 for a total of 3,741;

Oxford up 4 for a total of 446;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,423; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 652.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 58,779 – increase of 196

Deaths: 1,508

Hospitalizations: 3,433

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,768 – increase of 21

Deaths: 226

Hospitalizations: 499

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,645), Wildwood (925), Bushnell (845), Coleman (825) and Oxford (446).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 23,978 – increase of 75

Deaths: 541

Hospitalizations: 1,250

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,273), Leesburg (3,741), Eustis (2,131), Mount Dora (1,823) and Tavares (1,766). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY