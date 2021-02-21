Sunday, February 21, 2021
69.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

6 more local COVID-19-related deaths as virus continues to slam Florida

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 95 more fatalities and more than 5,000 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.

All six of the latest local fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,508 tri-county area deaths, the 30,339 in Florida and the 498,514 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,868,772 cases – an increase of 5,065 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,834,708 are residents. A total of 80,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,684 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 30,434 deaths and 77,758 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 3,984;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,701;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,143;
  • Leesburg up 5 for a total of 3,741;
  • Oxford up 4 for a total of 446;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,423; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 652.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 58,779 – increase of 196
  • Deaths: 1,508
  • Hospitalizations: 3,433

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,768 – increase of 21
  • Deaths: 226
  • Hospitalizations: 499
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,645), Wildwood (925), Bushnell (845), Coleman (825) and Oxford (446).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,978 – increase of 75
  • Deaths: 541
  • Hospitalizations: 1,250
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,273), Leesburg (3,741), Eustis (2,131), Mount Dora (1,823) and Tavares (1,766). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,033 – increase of 100
  • Deaths: 741
  • Hospitalizations: 1,684
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,894), Summerfield (1,701), Dunnellon (1,230), Belleview (1,143) and Silver Springs (549). The Villages also is reporting 177 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager sentenced in pajama-clad run from scene of attack on man friend

A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced after fleeing barefoot and wearing pajamas from the scene of an attack on her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Former Premier Medical employee lands in jail after brawl at Burger King

A former employee at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages convicted in the theft of a prescription pad is serving jail time after a brawl at a Burger King restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Convicted sex offender registers permanent address in The Villages

A convicted sex offender has registered a permanent address in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Bond hearing set for Villager’s daughter who allegedly pointed gun at neighbors

A bond hearing is scheduled this week for a Villager’s daughter arrested last year after allegedly pointing a gun at neighbors. Heather Lynn Saunders, 33,...
Read more
Crime

Teen enters plea after picking up wallet containing $1,100

A teen who was arrested after picking up a wallet which contained $1,100 at a local Circle K has entered a plea in a criminal case in which she is facing a felony charge of grand theft.
Read more
News

Villages High School counselor among those recognized for excellence by Lake-Sumter State College

A Villages High School counselor was among five counselors who were honored recently by Lake-Sumter State College.
Read more
Crime

45-year-old Summerfield career criminal back behind bars for contempt of court

A Summerfield man with a sordid legal past who was arrested a year ago as a habitual traffic offender is behind bars again.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,679FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
69.1 ° F
70 °
68 °
63 %
0.3mph
47 %
Mon
76 °
Tue
67 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment